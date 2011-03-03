Barco Receives Frost & Sullivan Award

- Kortrijk, Belgium--Barco has been granted the 2011 Competitive Strategy Innovation Award by global growth consulting company Frost & Sullivan.
- The award is presented each year to the company that has shown excellence in three domains, including uniqueness of strategy, market position and competitive intelligence.
- "Barco continuously strives to achieve the best image quality on its displays by means of constant innovation," said Frost & Sullivan research analyst, Gideon Praveen. "The company has a very broad product portfolio of displays that meets every application and budget. Furthermore, Barco offers exceptional customer service and support, which is superior to that provided by its competitors in the market."
- "We are proud to see our vision and market strategy endorsed by this prestigious award," said Piet Candeel, vice president at Barco and general manager of Barco's Healthcare division. "It recognizes our profound commitment to deliver high-grade healthcare imaging solutions and it acknowledges our market strategy, which focuses strongly on continuous innovation, proximity to our customers and differentiation on value."