Bose Professional Systems Division has introduced its latest FreeSpace products: the FreeSpace IZA 250-LZ/190-HZ integrated zone amplifiers and the FreeSpace ZA 250-LZ/190-HZ zone amplifiers. The FreeSpace IZA integrated zone amplifiers are designed for background/foreground music and paging applications. Proprietary Bose Opti-voice paging provides paging over music, ensuring clear, natural speech is heard at the appropriate sound level in the selected area. The FreeSpace ZA zone amplifiers provide basic amplification and sound system expansion when using front-end signal processing from Bose FreeSpace business music systems and Bose ControlSpace engineered sound processors. They can also be combined with the FreeSpace IZA amplifiers to function as one system, sharing the same music paging sources, master volume control, and optional loudspeaker equalization.