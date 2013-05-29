ComQi Releases EnGage CMS Platform

The What: ComQi has released the latest version of their EnGage content management system. Release 8.4 delivers to the end-user real-time data integration, broader assortment of content widgets, improved HTML5 support, and advanced interactivity with touchscreens and mobile all of which provide additional tools to connect, engage, and influence the intended audience.

The What Else: The EnGage 8.4 Data Channel offers advanced data integration, mapping and targeting capabilities. For example, this new feature can be used to show event listings, menus, queuing systems, arrival/departure times or most XML based data.

With Release 8.4 combined with a touchscreen, EnGage now supports kiosk-styled interactive elements such as browse-able media galleries, structured content access, popup content, and analytics.