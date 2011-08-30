Local Lions Club Calls on SSI, Primacoustic

When your chief “business” is to raise funds for community projects, you have to be creative in how you go about this volunteer work. Since 1979 the Moncton (New Brunswick, Canada) Lions have been tapping a revenue stream by renting out their facility for weddings, group meetings, boxing events, and company parties.

The club, which is a member of the world’s largest service organization, decided that the building was in need of improvements, particularly when it came to the acoustics.

“There were events where you could not make out the speaker at all, causing people to complain and, as you know, this kind of word gets around,” explained Brian Kingston, the rentals chairman for the club.

Just like anywhere else, despite being Canada’s most polite and honest city (Reader’s Digest, 2008), the Lions were losing out on rentals that contributed to their endeavors, including the Moncton Lions Boys and Girls Club.

The club contracted SSI Audio (Sound Specialists Inc.) and following a simple PA install, they tackled the room acoustics of the 90- x 120-foot space. Matt Vey owns SSI and contacted Primacoustic looking for an effective solution to control the sound in the older building.

“It was pretty simple, we received a package that included the required quantity of panels along with a layout to cover the room for best performance,” Vey said. “The acoustic tiles are very easy to work with. The impaling clips are great and the tiles stay hooked very well.”

Kingston is happy that the club can now focus on its good community service work. “Since the new system was installed we have had a lot of praise for our facility, and this is bringing us a lot of new rentals. If we had not made these changes, I am afraid we would have been looking at selling our building.”

Vey and SSI Audio have also received praise for their work. “They offered to have us put up a plaque to let people know who did the installation,” he said. “For SSI Audio this was a great compliment. We know that our customer was fully satisfied with the final result.”