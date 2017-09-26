HDBaseT World Congress, Meet the Speaker: Eric Bulington

Eric Bulington

Stakeholders in the HDBaseT ecosystem—Alliance members, manufacturers, and integrators—will converge in Sitges, Barcelona, October 16-18, for the HDBaseT World Congress. The Congress will engage the community in robust discussions, panels, networking, and working groups to shape the future of the HDBaseT solution.

In this online series, AV Technology magazine will introduce select speakers and presentations to the community. Today we meet Eric Bulington who will present "Importance of Certified Cables" at the World Congress.

Who: Eric Bulington, Global Business Development Director, Wire & Cable, UL

Session: Importance of Certified Cables

The Abstract: Often an afterthought when designing any type of communication system, cable performance and safety are critical aspects to proper design. Likewise, HDBaseT and Power over HDBaseT both benefit from a thoughtfully considered physical layer infrastructure. Certification is a reliable, simple and accepted way of identifying suitable products for your physical layer.

What to expect: In this discussion, we will review types of certification available for HDBaseT network cables and their relevance to installations.

More Info: To learn more about the HDBaseT World Congress programming, and to register, visit https://hdbaset.org/hdbaset-world-congress-2017/?am_force_theme_layout=desktop