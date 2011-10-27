Grass Valley Expands Training Program

Grass Valley continues to expand its worldwide accreditation and training program called “grass cutters” to meet the increasing need in the broadcast television and independent media production markets for qualified editors skilled in the use of Grass Valley EDIUS craft editing software.

The grass cutters training course has already been successfully completed by hundreds of professionals in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions and is now coming to North America. All of the very latest features and functionality of the new EDIUS 6 software will be included.

The first three-day classes in the U.S., to be conducted by Future Media Concepts (FMC) training staff, will be held December 5-7 in New York City and December 12-14 in Washington, DC.

More information is available here.

“FMC looks forward to offering quality consistent and accessible training on EDIUS,” said Jeff Rothberg, president and co-founder of Future Media Concepts, adding that he anticipates rolling out the program to FMC’s six centers across the U.S. by early next year. “We will be serving not only the high end broadcast market, but those looking to become proficient on the software for growing freelance opportunities.”

At the core of the grass cutters program is a specially created EDIUS Prime course book that editors and trainers use to become versed in EDIUS. Trainers will use this book as a guide to teaching the various modules: students follow detailed step-by-step exercises that include tutorial video content to learn EDIUS editing techniques and streamlined production techniques. The EDIUS Prime course is only available from the network of Grass Valley accredited training facilities.