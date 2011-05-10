Canada Names Christie One of Greenest Employers

Kitchener, Ontario--For the second consecutive year, Christie has been named one of Canada's Greenest Employers by the editors of Mediacorp Canada, a Toronto publishing firm. Winners were announced April 22 in a special supplement in the Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca, Mediacorp's job search engine.

"Christie is honored to receive this award and it is a reflection of our commitment to the preservation of the environment today and for future generations," said Gerry Remers, president and chief operating officer, Christie Digital Systems Canada. "We have numerous initiatives in place that are reducing our environmental footprint and will continue to explore new options for recycling and the reduction of waste."

Each employer was evaluated by: (1) the unique environmental initiatives and programs they have developed; (2) the extent to which they have been successful in reducing the organization's own environmental footprint; (3) the degree to which their employees are involved in these programs and whether they contribute any unique skills; and (4) the extent to which these initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity and whether they attract new people to the organization.

The environmental initiatives Christie has undertaken include:

- Achieving a greater than 82 percent waste diversion rate at the Canadian manufacturing facility through effective management of recycle streams including electronic waste and organics (food waste)

- Employing an innovative heat recovery system to recycle heat from its manufacturing processes to heat the facility in the fall, winter and spring

- Introducing a new environmental metric showing C02 emissions/standard cost of goods produced as an indicator of the overall efficiency of the company. The metric shows a significant improvement in overall operational and environmental efficiency

- Solar film on all south facing windows to reduce solar gain in the summer months and reflect heat back inside the plant in the winter

- Successfully registering two manufacturing plants to the internationally recognized environmental standard, ISO 14001

Canada's Greenest Employer Awards will be presented at the MaRS Collaboration Center in Toronto, Monday May 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m.