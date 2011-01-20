SCN February 2011 Online Index

Industry News | Video | AVI-SPL Contest Winner

Industry News | Video | Neutrik Birthday

Industry News | InfoComm | Amplified Audio System Performance Standards Suite Whose Band Was This?

Robin Sibucao (lower left) is now COO of DWV Entertainment and Aphex. This photo was taken in 1974 in St. Petersburg, FL. Koko was a college favorite often seen at the University of Florida, Tampa University and the University of South Florida.

They were a cover band doing Yes, Santana, Traffic, Brian Auger, Jeff Beck, and Steely Dan. The big guy in the center went on to become the biggest Wrestling sensation ever, Hulk Hogan.

People | Contractor Profile | Advanced AV Main Line Health Install

People | Contractor Profile | Advanced AV’s Revamped Website

People | Tech Tales | 2010 ADA Standards For Accessible Design

People | The Way They See It | SynAudCon | Extended Interview

People | The Way They See It | SynAudCon | Pat and Brenda Story

People | The Way They See It | SynAudCon | SynAudCon Story

People | The Way They See It | SynAudCon | Tribute To Randy Vaughan

People | More February Newsmakers

Business | BIM | InfoComm Task Force Guidelines

Business | DSP | Extron’s DSP Configurator

Snapshots | Eye Of The Storm | Museum Of Science And Industry

Snapshots | So To Speak | Lady Gaga on the Carillion

Snapshots | A Taste For Audio | Supperclub Mix

Technology | AV Streaming | Healthcare Business

Technology | Mounts | Mounting Apps | VMP Mount Finder

Technology | Mounts | Mounting Apps | Chief MountBuilder

Technology | ISE 2011 | Video from InfoComm’s Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D.