ClearOne Ships Wireless Controller For Audio Conferencing

ClearOne, a global communications and entertainment solutions company, is shipping its INTERACT Wireless Controller. The new two-piece system consists of a tabletop console, which looks and operates much like a telephone, and a base station, which connects directly to the audio system mixer. The new wireless interface provides full system control and allows users to establish and manage an audio conference, including the audio portions of a video conference, from a preferred location without wired connections. The tabletop console incorporates a tactile dial pad, room audio control keys, and an LCD display. The radio link from base station to controller employs 2.4GHZ Direct-Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) technology, a robust solution against interference in any enterprise environment.

ClearOne, based in Salt Lake City, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming media, and connectivity systems for audio, video and web applications used in widely in business, education, and residential settings.



“The addition of a wireless controller allows users to control their audio conferencing system from anywhere within the conference room without cumbersome or unsightly wires,” said Darrin Thurston, Vice President of Product Management, Conferencing & Collaboration for ClearOne. “Users now have the benefit of wireless control for the INTERACT AT a fraction of the expense and complexity of a custom control system.”



The INTERACT Wireless Controller is available now and can be purchased separately or as part of a complete bundled room solution. ClearOne sales can be contacted at 800-707-6994 for more information.www.clearone.com

