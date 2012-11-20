Community Gains EN54-24 Compliance for R-Series Loudspeakers

Community Professional Loudspeakers has gained EN54-24 certification for its R-Series R1, R2 and R6 loudspeaker systems. EN54-24 is the harmonized EU standard for loudspeakers for use in fire detection and fire alarm systems.



R1, R2 and R6 loudspeakers are able to provide the full bandwidth and high-level music and voice reproduction required in venues such as stadia, sports facilities and convention centers. With EN54-24 certification, installations will no longer need to install a separate voice evacuation system for listening areas covered by these R-Series loudspeakers, which can result in substantial cost savings for projects, according to the company.

"While specifiers and contractors have previously had to consider the use of non-EN54-24 loudspeakers with 'special application exemptions' to design an effective system, the use of R-Series loudspeakers will make their job easier; they will no longer have to ask for special exemptions or explain to local inspectors why they chose a non-EN54-24 loudspeaker," said Chris Barrow, Community's product manager. "R-Series with EN54-24 certification provides specifiers and contractors with the complete solution for large scale emergency voice alarm systems."

Community gained EN54-24 certification through the international laboratory network of European Notified Body, Intertek. Their Life Safety & Security testing facility in Leatherhead UK had been developed to accommodate larger products used in fire detection and evacuation and had the capacity to test Community's loudspeakers, which weigh between 40 and 145 kilos.

"In many EN54-24 articles, knowledgeable specifiers and contractors have also complained about EN54-24 lacking any performance content or directive for the finished systems," Barrow said. "While this may be resolved in the future with EN54-32, R-Series provides contractors with a solution for the missing element of intelligibility now. With their high efficiency, high output and high sensitivity, the horn loaded R-Series loudspeakers have a proven track record of unrivaled intelligibility in large spaces, both indoors and outdoors. When the Construction Products Directive (CPD) is superseded by the Construction Products Regulations (CPR) in July 2013, contractors will have to comply with EN54 and specifiers for large stadium and auditorium projects can turn to Community with confidence."