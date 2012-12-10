W Technologies Enters the Digital Signage Market

- W Technologies has announced a definitive letter of intent with Solara 360 to market their digital media product. Solara 360 has developed and manufactures its own brand of commercial grade 1080p HD LCDs designed for the Solara 360 Digital Signage Network.
- Digital Signage is one of the fastest growing components of the technology sector. In 2004, there was virtually no industry or revenue for digital signage. The sector has rapidly grown to more than $6.97 Billion in 2011. It is projected to continue to grow at more than 20% annually for the foreseeable future.
- Ronald Costa, president of W Technologies. Inc., said, "This is another exciting opportunity for our Company as we implement our Business Plan of expansion in the Media Technology Markets. We are confident that our efforts to expand our business focus will create a spring board for growth for the Company, as well as deliver a successful outcome to our shareholders."
- The Company is also working in conjunction with AdMedia Group, Inc. on this project.