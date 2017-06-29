Harman Releases Soundcraft Si Impact v2.0 Firmware

Harman Professional Solutions has released the Soundcraft Si Impact v2.0 firmware. The free update expands the mixing capabilities of the Soundcraft Si Impact digital mixing console by enabling 80 total channels to mix. The free 2.0 firmware update—along with new Mini Stagebox 32i and 16i, and free updates to ViSi Remote and ViSi Listen tablet control apps—double the creative options for all Si Impact owners.

Configuration options include combining the 40 mix inputs on the back of the Si Impact console plus all 32 USB inputs for 72 total channels to mix; adding a Mini Stagebox 32i or 16i as additional input sources, for up to 64 mic channels to mix; adding a second MADI option card to the Si Impact console, and adding two Mini Stagebox units, for up to 96 microphone preamps, 136 total inputs, and 80 channels to mix; or adding the Dante option card and working with 64 Dante channels to mix.

In addition, new versions of the ViSi tablet applications are now available to support the expanded Si Impact channel count. ViSi Remote 3.4.3 and ViSi Listen 1.1.1 are now available at the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

Si Impact v2.0 firmware is now available as a free download here.