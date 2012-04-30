AMX Ships NetLinx Clear Connect Gateway

AMX has announced the immediate availability of the NetLinx Clear Connect Gateway.

With its release, the full family of AMX Light Control by Lutron is now available. Based on the Clear Connect radio frequency (RF) technology from light control manufacturer Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., the NetLinx Clear Connect Gateway wirelessly connects NetLinx Controllers with Lutron Clear Connect, dimmers, switches, occupancy sensors, switching plug-in devices and keypads.

The AMX Light Control by Lutron system uses the existing electrical infrastructure, so no new wires need to be installed. The wireless solution gives installers a cost-effective path to add light control and occupancy sensing to a smart-room automation solution with AV control, including features like scheduled shutdowns and energy management.

Additionally, by removing the limitations related to pulling new wires, light control can be offered in virtually any location. This makes the wireless solution ideal for retrofit installations.

Every step of installing the wireless solution is designed to produce rapid results, including its programming. Included with the NetLinx Clear Connect Gateway is a Web interface that simplifies integration, configuration and programming of Clear Connect devices.

“With the Web interface integration it is remarkably intuitive and quick,” said AMX chief technology officer Robert Noble. “Installers can add devices, create scenes and program the system, with no installed software tools. There’s no other Web integration tool of its kind on the market.”

For more encompassing control and automation deployments, installers can use AMX’s new cloud-based Rapid Project Maker (RPM). RPM guides the installer through a step-by-step wizard-based configuration, start to finish, with no programming required. With RPM, an AMX control system can be configured in less than an hour, according to the company.

"AMX’s ability to add native network control and management capabilities to Lutron’s Clear Connect Enabled devices offers a significant value to the dealer channel," said Ed Blair, vice president and general manager of Lutron. "Dealers will greatly benefit from this solution as they can install a complete control system – lights, AV, HVAC, energy management and more - without pulling wires."

The AMX Light Control by Lutron solution enables complete facility energy management. By adding RMS Enterprise software from AMX, users can manage and monitor lighting, AV devices, HVAC and other building systems. The capabilities of RMS can produce substantial energy-savings and ROI that integrators can offer building owners. For instance, an energy management feature that can trigger events based on motion from personnel in the building – like turning everything off when no motion is detected for a scheduled number of minutes.

To learn more about the NetLinx Clear Connect Gateway and the Clear Connect Enabled line, visit amx.com. The AMX Light Control by Lutron system is available in the U.S. and Canada.