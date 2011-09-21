Premier Mounts Releases Security Brochure

Premier Mounts has introduced a new brochure specifically designed for the security market.

This new brochure features Premier’s existing as well as new products developed with the security and surveillance industries in mind, such as mounts for multi-monitor installations, pole mounts, touch panel display and iPad mounts, flat-panel mounts, and secure storage GearBoxes.

This 30 page brochure is full-color and not only features mounting products, but also displays applications and ideas for mounting displays in the security and surveillance industry. The security brochure highlights Premier Mounts’ newest multi-monitor product line, designed not only for the security market, but for corporate, industrial and education. The brochure also introduces a variety of iPad mounts, as they are being introduced into the security market as alternative access panels or creating custom touch panel displays for control rooms and monitoring stations.

Other Premier Mounts brochures include a product overview over the UNI Short-Throw Projector wall mounts and an application brochure for Digital Signage.