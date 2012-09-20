Alpha Video & Audio Wins Two AV Project Awards

Alpha Video & Audio was recently honored with two awards for best audiovisual projects of the year.

The Ainsley Mahikoa Memorial Awards were presented by Professional Systems Network International (PSNI), a nationwide network of independent audiovisual and unified communication integrators and service providers. Alpha Audio & Video is a long-time PSNI affiliate.

Alpha Video & Audio's winning projects include the audiovisual design and installation for five schools in the Minnesota St. Louis County District (ISD #2142) in northern Minnesota, which won in the K-12 Education category. The AV integration includes classroom technology, paging, digital signage, auditorium and emergency notification.

The second award, in the Hospitality category, was for Alpha Video's work equipping eight Choctaw casinos in Oklahoma. Systems installed by Alpha Video at the casinos includes central control, digital signs, wayfinding, and advertising signage for casino restaurants, hotels, spas, and nightlife.

Alpha Video’s principals Kevin Groves and Stan Stanek accepted the award from PSNI President Mark Gottwig at the PSNI Fall Meeting in Seattle in September.