AMX Launches Android App

AMX's Android app.

AMX has released an Android app for AMX control systems.

The application, developed by AMX Authorized Product Partner (APP) Touch Panel Control, transforms an Android mobile device into a fully functional touch panel for controlling AMX system platforms.

"With the projected growth of Android powered devices this year we felt it was important to give users choice over their hardware,” said Ben Flux, operations director, Touch Panel Control. “With this in mind we are proud to announce the release of TPControl for Android and with it the ability to control your AMX system from the Android platform."

The application provides real-time, touch control of AV systems, lighting, shades, room temperatures and more from smartphones running the Android operating system. As with the TPControl app for Apple devices, the new version lets Android users communicate with an AMX control system via Wi-Fi or 3G/4G networks for the convenience of remote use.

“AMX continues to lead the way in the control industry championing technologies that simplify integration and expand automation technology access,” said AMX chief technology officer, Robert Noble. “Our approach remains to give our customers the solutions they want for simple, universal access to their home control system through all their devices; this new application further demonstrates this commitment.”