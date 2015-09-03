Harman Appoints New Professional Services Leadership Team

Harman Professional Solutions Division has enlisted a new leadership team as part of its recently announced customer-centric organizational model.

Led by executive vice president and president Blake Augsburger, the new team includes Bryan Bradley, entertainment strategic business unit (SBU); Kevin Morrison, enterprise SBU; and Mark Ureda, products SBU. The team will officially move into their new roles on October 1, positioning the division for continued growth and innovation in its 2016 fiscal year.



"Bryan, Kevin, and Mark are the ideal leaders for our new customer-centric organizational mode," said Augsburger. "Their deep understanding of these markets and technologies will allow us to develop breakthrough products and solutions tailored to customer needs, streamline sales and support functions, and drive high growth rates in targeted vertical markets."



Bryan Bradley's entertainment SBU is responsible for supporting the division's retail, recording, touring, and cinema customers. Bradley joined Harman Professional Solutions in 2013 as vice president and general manager of the loudspeaker SBU. In 2014, the microphone/headphone SBU was added under his leadership.



Kevin Morrison's enterprise SBU is responsible for supporting Harman's install customers, including audio, video, lighting, and control solutions for corporate, government, education, large venue, and hospitality customers. Morrison has a track record of achievement with double- digit growth and exceeding his sales targets with his teams in the past five years.



Mark Ureda's products SBU, made up of the company's engineering and technology professionals, develops technologies, products, and customer solutions for the entertainment and enterprise SBUs. Ureda joined Harman in 2010 as vice president and general manager of JBL Professional. In 2012, he moved into his current role as vice president of strategy and technology for the Professional Solutions Division.