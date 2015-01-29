HARMAN Acquires SM Pro Audio

HARMAN has acquired Australian company SM Pro Audio, which will be incorporated into the HARMAN Professional Division as an innovation hub for a wide range of pro audio and musical instrument technologies across HARMAN’s professional product brands. According to Blake Augsburger, President, HARMAN Professional Division, the depth of innovation and quality of engineering talent at SM Pro Audio provides HARMAN Professional with a strong internal technology partner for a broad range of products

“I am very pleased to welcome the SM Pro Audio team to the HARMAN fold. Together, we look forward to bringing a new depth of innovation to the broadest array of customers around the world,” Augsburger said. “To that point, we have already envisioned ideas and concepts where SM Pro Audio products and technologies could benefit Soundcraft and Studer mixers, dbx signal processing, AKG transducers, and more. We expect to introduce HARMAN products that feature SM Pro Audio technology in early 2015, including previews of two groundbreaking Soundcraft mixing products at NAMM 2015.”