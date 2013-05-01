Stampede Makes Two Senior Management Appointments

Stampede Presentation Products has appointed Kevin Bowman and Nancy Miles to serve, respectively, as Vice President of Sales, Direct Response Group, and Credit Manager, Eastern Region.

“These appointments bring new talent and seasoned expertise to our management team,” Kelly said. “We look forward to utilizing Kevin and Nancy’s managerial skills and sales expertise as we continue to grow to meet the needs of both our manufacturers and dealers.”

Kevin Bowman, Vice President of Sales, Direct Response Group

Nancy Miles, Credit Manager, Eastern Region Kevin Bowman comes to Stampede from Azerty Inc., a division of United Stationers, a specialty wholesaler of office technology consumables. He served the company for 28 years, most recently as Vice President of Sales and was responsible for the sales and marketing of the company’s technology and brand in both the United States and Mexico. Bowman is a former Board Member for the United Stationers Charitable Foundation, and the current Vice President of the nonprofit organization, Computers for Children, which was founded by Kevin Kelly. The charity works to enhance learning opportunities for school children by providing them with current computers and training in information technology. Bowman graduated from Niagara University in 1982 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.