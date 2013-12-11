Wireless Ronin Receives Purchase Order from Automotive Customer

Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. a digital marketing technologies solutions provider, has received a purchase order valued at $518,400 from an existing customer in the automotive industry.

“This follow-on order from an existing automotive customer demonstrates our digital marketing solutions are an important part of the end-user experience, which ultimately drives sales for our customers and provides recurring revenue for Wireless Ronin,” said Scott Koller, the company’s president and CEO.The order is for ongoing interactive application support and maintenance, including software, help desk support, content management and server administration, and content development. Wireless Ronin will provide services under the purchase order starting January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2014.