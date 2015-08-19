Hall Research USB 2.0 Extender

The Hall Research U2-160-4 USB 2.0 extender. Hall Research is releasing of the U2-160-4 USB 2.0 extender with integrated 4-Port Hub. The extender uses standard Cat6 cables to extend high speed data of up to 480 Mbps up to 160 feet (50 meters). It is driver-free and platform-free, so it can be connected to any PC with any operating system. The hub in the remote end makes it capable of connecting multiple USB devices such as printers, HD webcams, KVMs, smart boards, and more.In most applications no additional power supply connection is needed as power is drawn from the host and sent through the CAT5e/6 cable. A universal power supply is included which can be connected to the remote hub when using high power USB devices.