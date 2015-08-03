Hall Research Releases Four-Input HDMI Switcher

Hall Research has released the SW-HD-4, a four-input HDMI Switcher with InstaPort technology from Silicon Image that enables fast switching of four HDMI sources to a single HDMI output. The switcher supports 4K (UHD), 3D, and 36-bit deep-color video.

The SW-HD-4 features control switching via front-panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, Telnet, or the built-in web GUI. Full EDID control is provided so the user can choose from a list of standard EDID tables or copy the EDID from the connected display to any input.



The SW-HD-4 features Auto-Switching mode. The switcher scans all inputs and automatically selects the active input for display, with priority based on position, with the No. 1 input having the highest priority. Front-panel buttons can be locked to prevent users from switching or changing modes.



The switcher can selectively disable HDCP support for any input, forcing the source to send unencrypted video, which is a useful feature in cases where the input comes from a notebook such as Apple's Macbook and the output is connected to a device that does not support HDCP, such as a video conferencing system.



The SW-HD-4 provides a USB port with up to 500 ma of current available to power external devices such as Google's Chromecast or Amazon's Fire TV. Optional brackets are also available for 1U rack mounting.