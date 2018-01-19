Hall Research Introduces Economical USB and HDMI Extender

The What: EX-HDU is an economical HDMI and USB extender comprised of a single-gang Wall Plate Sender and compatible Receiver. The product uses a single Cat5/6 cable to 200 ft long. HDMI audio is extracted and is provided both as analog stereo and multi-channel digital. The Receiver can also be used to control other equipment by providing programmable contact closure I/O, RS-232 and IR outputs. Receivers with LAN connectivity are also available offering integrated user configurable WebGUI and IP control.

The What Else: The patent pending wall-plate gets its power from the Receiver via the same UTP cable and for convenience integrates a USB hub with two USB ports. The plug-and-play extender does not require driver installation and is compatible with all PCs, MACs, and Android devices. The Receiver provides HDMI video, stereo analog audio, 4 USB ports, IR emitter, terminal strip with RS-232 output and 4 programmable digital I/O ports. A mini-USB port is also provided for uploading user defined configuration for applications where the Receiver is used as a room control system.

The Bonus: Users can upload RS-232 commands to the EX-HDU to control other equipment such as turning a projector on and off. Commands can be triggered automatically by detecting video, activated manually via the buttons on WebGUI, or by sensing open and close contact events on the I/O ports. For example, a simple toggle switch can be connected remotely to activate RS-232 or IR commands for turning projectors on and off. Each of the I/O ports can be configured to act as an INPUT or OUTPUT. When an I/O port is configured as OUTPUT, it can be used to lower or raise a motorized projector screen.

The Bottom Line: A free PC software is provided for advanced users to configure system behavior or to upload control commands. The EX-HDU provides an ideal solution for use in budget constrained K-12 education market where interactive projectors or whiteboards are commonplace.

