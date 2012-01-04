ecoATM Recycling Kiosk Featured at CES

ecoATM announced that its kiosk will be on display in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (just inside the front doors between Central Hall and North Hall) during the 2012 International CES, January 10-13.

ecoATM uses patented machine vision, electronic diagnostics, and artificial intelligence to evaluate and buy back used cell phones and MP3 players directly from consumers for cash or store credit. Recycling of tablets will begin later in January. ecoATM kiosks provide a convenient trade-in solution that electronically and visually inspects a consumer electronics device, pays consumers immediately in cash or store credit, and automatically administers trade-in/trade-up promotions for retailers and manufacturers.

"At CES, we'll be demonstrating the capabilities of our latest generation of recycling kiosks to retailers, consumers, device manufacturers, and government officials who are interested in seeing how innovations in technology are being harnessed to solve a serious environmental problem," said Tom Tullie, chairman and CEO, ecoATM. "Almost everyone has a collection of used portable electronics stored somewhere. At ecoATM, we believe strongly in repurposing good electronics that can be refurbished and used by consumers in other markets. We find a second life for about 75 percent of the used devices we collect at the kiosks. For the other 25 percent of devices that are truly at their end of life, we work with either R2-certified or BAN-certified recyclers who reclaim the raw materials and precious metals in an environmentally responsible way."

Over the past year, ecoATM has built a network of kiosks, mostly in locations throughout California, with a nationwide rollout planned in 2012. Currently these kiosks accept mobile phones and MP3 players. By the end of January, ecoATM kiosks will also accept tablets such as the iPad, Kindle, Nook, and Galaxy.