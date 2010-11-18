Polycom Enables Unified Communications with Microsoft UC

Delivering on its strategic relationship with Microsoft Corp. to provide end-to-end unified communication (UC) solutions, Polycom, Inc., a provider of unified communications (UC) and a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, has announced enhancements to its portfolio of voice and video solutions for Microsoft Lync Server 2010. The Polycom HDX series telepresence systems and Polycom UC Intelligent Core Infrastructure are the "Industry's first telepresence solution designed to be fully interoperable with Microsoft Lync," Polycom says.

Polycom telepresence solutions support standard-based H.264 High Profile technology, which reduces bandwidth requirements for HD video communication by up to 50 percent while also working with Lync. The HDX series telepresence systems and RMX conference platform join a full portfolio of Polycom UC endpoints optimized for Lync and including the Polycom CX500 and CX600 UC devices and the Polycom CX3000 IP conference phone, the only conference phone optimized for Lync.

"In order to derive greater value from UC deployments, customers are demanding proven interoperability, a rich feature set, and simplified management and administration capabilities," said Rich Costello, senior research analyst, IDC. "The close alliance between Polycom and Microsoft helps deliver that to the desktop collaborative experience."

"Polycom is teaming with Microsoft to transform business communications by offering our customers the most comprehensive, intuitive, interoperable, end-to-end UC experience," said Andy Miller, Polycom president and CEO. "Through our shared commitment with Microsoft to deliver flexible standard-based solutions, we offer an enterprise—grade, personalized communications experience to customers—one that is more collaborative, engaging, and accessible—and with demonstrated ROI for customers."

Polycom and Microsoft share a vision for business productivity solutions built on standards-based platforms that work with the tools and applications people know and use every day. The companies recently announced mutual R&D and go-to-market activities to ensure customers interoperable end-to-end UC solutions that encompass software, hardware, networking and services, and will enable customers to help improve business productivity and reduce travel, telecom and IT operating costs.