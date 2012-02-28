DSE Offers 42 Free On-Floor Workshops

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that it will present a total of 42 topics in its free On-Floor Workshop Program on March 6-9, 2012, in Las Vegas.

DSE’s free On-Floor Workshop Program runs in three show floor theater areas – with the Digital Content Show Theater dedicated specifically to the all-important topic of content – from 10:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. and offers a rich variety of walk-up presentations on Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8. Topics to be covered include:

* Got Scale? Understanding the Power of Reach in Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Success

* Translucent Technology: Seeing Past Today’s Segmented Advertising Landscape

* How to Achieve Customer Satisfaction Through Services-Oriented Digital Signage Solutions

* Choosing the Right Digital Signage System

* Content Delivery Solutions for Retail Signage Networks

* Turning Data Into Dollars

* Emerging Digital Media Trends: Who, What, When, Where, How

* Dynamic Digital Advertising: Doing Away With Barriers to Market Entry

* Digital Signage Content Creation for Use in Retail Stores

* 7-Eleven One Year Later: What it Takes to Execute a Massive DOOH Network

* Interactive Digital Signage & Delivery Solutions

* Architectural Video Walls: A New Category Takes Shape

* Directional Audio Enables Digital Signage

* 5 Deadly Content Chasms: Ensuring Your Content Strategy Avoids Common Mistakes

* Content Philosophy – A Path to an Effective Content Strategy

* Content That Works!

Sessions will be led by senior-level industry professionals, giving attendees the opportunity to draw on a wealth of information and expertise in each area.

Richard Lebovitz, educational and editorial director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “DSE’s On-Floor Workshop Program provides a wealth of information for attendees who are unable to attend the main conference program or wish to augment their at-show experience with information on specific topics. These free educational offerings represent a great added value for DSE attendees and the variety of topics ensures that there will be something of interest for everyone.”

The full topic listings, workshop descriptions and speaker information can be found at digitalsignageexpo.net/floor-workshops. DSE’s On-Floor Workshop Program is free with registration for DSE or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.