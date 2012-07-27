Scala’s Marcy Patzer, HP’s Bob Rosenberry to Present at RetailNOW

Retail expert Marcy Patzer of Scala will present with HP's Bob Rosenberry on how retail solutions providers can tap into the digital signage market at the RetailNOW Conference.

The session, called “Demystify Digital Signage,” will take place on August 1 at 9:00 a.m PT. It will help retail solutions providers better understand digital signage, learn how they can educate customers on the technology, and understand how to build a successful digital signage practice. RetailNOW runs from July 29 to August 1 in Las Vegas.



Marcy Patzer, senior director, retail strategies, Scala

Ms. Patzer, senior director, retail strategies at Scala, is a market leader in the pursuit of engaging customers through the use of digital displays. Prior to joining Scala, Ms. Patzer’s background in the AV Integration field allowed her to focus on how to best utilize audio and digital media within retail and restaurant environments.

Mr. Rosenberry, manager, digital signage solutions, Printing and Personal Systems Group, HP, is responsible for developing digital signage and in-store interactive solutions, raising market awareness of HP in the digital signage space and helping HP’s customers and partners succeed in their digital signage initiatives.