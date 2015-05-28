Haivision at InfoComm 2015

At Infocomm 2015, Haivision will showcase the latest video streaming and media management solutions for enterprise environments. With hourly tech giveaways, live how-to AV tech sessions, and live streaming from the expo floor, Haivision will demo the following solutions at booth #4747.

Get a first look at Haivision’s first enterprise solution to provide a secure, centralized place where companies can manage, store and share video with employees everywhere across their organization for training, sales enablement, and corporate communications.

Organizations use the Calypso video recording platform to record, review, manage and share important moments in learning and development, and research. Calypso’s powerful multi-stream video recording engine was designed for high performance enterprise environments, like training assessments, focus groups and usability labs, where organizations need to record and simultaneously review multiple points of view from different camera angles.

Haivision’s video streaming solutions get the best quality live video over the worst networks, including the public Internet. Connecting Haivision’s ecosystem, the SRT live video transport protocol brings a cost-effective alternative to satellite or MPLS networks for transport to and from remote locations for all hands meetings, townhalls and live internal events.

Whether broadcasting a live event to audiences around the world or publishing on-demand video assets across internal portals, company websites and social media platforms, the Haivision Video Cloud and KulaByte Internet transcoder helps you get the right content, to the right audience, on any device.

Deliver live and on-demand video and media content to digital signage displays, monitors, and desktops throughout an organization with the Furnace IPTV system and CoolSign digital signage system. With many distribution options over secure multicast, Furnace and CoolSign help companies get media content where their audience needs it most.