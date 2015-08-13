Grundorf Corporation Enlists Goldsmith Sales and Marketing Firm

Grundorf Corporation, a manufacturer of equipment for musicians and audio professionals and parent company of loudspeaker manufacturer Grund Audio Design, has added Maple Valley, WA-based Goldsmith Sales & Marketing to its expanding list of sales representatives.

Goldsmith Sales & Marketing is now representing Grundorf Corporation throughout the territories of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The firm is well known in the musical instrument, professional audio, and AV installation market segments, with 37 years of service to the industry.



“We are very pleased to be representing the Grundorf and Grund Audio product lines,” said Michael Smith, principal at Goldsmith Sales & Marketing. “The broad range of products Grundorf Corporation manufacturers are a great fit for the markets we serve, and I look forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial business partnership with the company.”



Frank Grund, President of Grundorf Corporation, is equally enthusiastic about the two company’s new agreement, “We are pleased to welcome everyone in the Goldsmith Sales & Marketing organization and look forward to expanding our reach throughout the territories served by Michael and his team. All of us at Grundorf look forward to taking our two company’s business to the next level.”