Audix Donates to Band After Robbery

Wilsonville, OR--Portland based band, Portugal. The Man, suffered the loss of all their musical gear. The band was performing at the Lollapalooza music festival in Illinois when their touring van and trailer were stolen from a parking lot. The van was recovered but unfortunately all the gear was missing, including vintage guitars, amps, keyboards, drums and microphones.

Portugal. The Man with Audix co-founder Cliff Castle.



"Basically every bit of money Portugal. The Man has made over the last five years was in that trailer," said lead singer John Gourley. Chicago police have recently recovered some of the stolen equipment.

Audix, a microphone manufacturer located in nearby Wilsonville, Oregon, has come to their aid by offering to replace their entire live microphone collection. This will enable the band to continue their international tour, which has them on the road until early December.

Audix co-founder, Cliff Castle, noted the band’s willingness to help others, as they returned to Portland for a performance at KINK’s “Concert For Kids.” This benefit concert will aid Joey Harrington’s “Harrington Family Foundation,” which provides proper education and health care for children throughout the state.

“It’s a true testament of the band’s character that even though they’ve recently lost all their gear they’re carrying on with their commitments and helping others — in turn, Audix is proud to help the band in their time of need,” Castle said.

Castle met with the band personally on August 15 to present them with microphones before the show.

An exclusive video interview with the band can be found here.