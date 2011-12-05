RTI Selects TOTAL Marketing as Rep

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) has appointed TOTAL Marketing as its representative and distributor for commercial integrators in the southwestern, western, and south-central U.S.

Under the agreement, TOTAL Marketing will act as an extension of RTI's sales and marketing team, providing training and support for RTI's commercial integrators in 10 states, in addition to distributing the company's full line of control solutions.

TOTAL Marketing is an independent manufacturers' representative firm and distributor serving the AV and visual communications markets. The company will be selling and distributing RTI's entire line of handheld and in-wall controllers, central processors, audio distribution solutions, and related accessories in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

"RTI's control products offer the perfect complement to our portfolio of commercial AV solutions," said Mark Merrick, TOTAL Marketing vice president of sales. "And while the company's handheld and in-wall controllers provide the ease of use and advanced functionality that our customers are looking for, RTI has gone well beyond traditional control with remote monitoring, access on mobile devices or PCs, audio distribution systems, and more. These capabilities, and RTI's competitive pricing, keep us ahead of the technological curve and allow us to meet the needs of virtually any control application through a single manufacturer."

"Our partnership with TOTAL Marketing is a key step in expanding our presence in the U.S. commercial AV market," said Brian van der Hagen, commercial market general manager, RTI. "Having served in this space for 25 years, TOTAL Marketing is a trusted name in the industry, with a well-respected staff and proven performance as a rep and distributor. Partnering with such a well-established firm will be instrumental in bringing our control solutions to a new group of integrators."