GPA Recognizes Shure With 2017 Vendor Excellence Award

The Global Presence Alliance (GPA) has recognized Shure as a recipient of the 2017 Vendor Excellence Award. This year Shure scored among the highest within categories that are reviewed and voted on by more than 28 companies in 40 countries.

(L to R): Tim Penny, Whitlock Group; Chris Schyvinck, Shure; John Bailey, Whitlock Group; Peter James, Shure; Jim Schanz, Shure; Andy Wan, Shure.

Members evaluate the leading audio, visual, and UC manufacturers and vendors. Shure first joined the GPA Accredited Vendor Program in 2016 and was also awarded the Vendor Excellence Award that same year.

“Providing a consistent, world-class service and support experience for integrators and end users around the globe is of the utmost importance to Shure, and a business focus where we have invested significant time and resources,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO at Shure. “This prestigious industry award validates Shure’s commitment to all of our global markets, and we are proud that the Global Presence Alliance recognizes our work and dedication in this area.”

The GPA, consisting of leading audiovisual, videoconferencing, and managed services solution providers across the globe, conducted an in-depth survey among executives, sales, and engineering teams at all 28 GPA member organizations. Shure was among a group of nine companies that earned the highest scores, where GPA partners were asked to rate against technical expertise, product quality, client service, global customer satisfaction, customer and solutions support, and examples of excellence in practice.

“Our promise to deliver global consistency is only realized when our vendor partners are fully aligned in this effort,” said John Bailey, VP of technology at Whitlock and a GPA board member. “Together we are delivering a high level of quality and increased value to our global customers, and Shure’s high marks from all GPA partners reflect their absolute commitment to our joint success.”