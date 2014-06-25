Google Courts AV Professionals at InfoComm's Tech-Know Job Fair

The presence of Google at InfoComm last week had flown under the radar as the tech giant made a last minute push the week before to send a few representatives to Vegas. But they weren’t there to sell their technology; they were there to mine for talent.
- Nestled over at the InfoComm booth in the North Hall, a select group of recruiters were on the case to hire new AV professionals at all levels.
- Google’s presence was spearheaded by the company’s AV director looking to InfoComm as a venue for new talent, particularly for project managers and room designers. Prospective applicants were able to stop by for a brief test gauging their experience and technical know-how. Close to 100 people had taken the quiz as of last Thursday afternoon.
- Recruiters were very positive about their experiences with interested job applicants at InfoComm 2014. For Tier PM AV/IT Staffing Solutions, an independent recruitment firm, “It’s been busy and worthwhile,” said Mark Winner, managing partner.
- Pam Grater, HR manager for CompView observed many recent graduates with audio backgrounds looking to get more into the video side of the business. She noted that there was a pretty wide range in the ages of people she had spoken to, including people in the 40-50 age range, as well as some young people in their 20s. She said she talked to about 150 people in a day and a half and that the job fair was a great networking opportunity.
- Virginia Deron, recruiting manager for AVI-SPL came to the job fair to promote all levels of positions available, yet she said, “It was a happy bonus to see so many young people prepared to talk to me,” including recent college grads armed with resumes and dressed professionally.
- AVI-SPL is currently in early development testing out a new program targeting high school and college students to provide mentoring and entry-level training.