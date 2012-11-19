Magenta Introduces Long Range HDMI Extension Solution

Magenta Research has introduced its HD-One DX500 and HD-One LX500 HDMI extenders, which deliver replicated digital signals to a distance of 500 feet (152 meters) over a single Cat6 cable.

The HD-One DX500 supports the extension of 1920x1200 and 1080p HDMI video plus embedded audio, while the HD-One LX500 adds support for two-way RS-232 and IR signals (36.7, 38.0 or 58.8 kHz, user selectable). Both units are sold in a kit form that includes a transmitter, receiver and power supplies. The HD-One LX500 kit also includes a pair of IR dongles for quick installation.

In addition to their extended reach, HD-One500 products are engineered to use less power, dissipate less heat, and offer better emission and susceptibility performance.

“Magenta is all about removing common integration limitations, while offering multiple options within every product line,” said Magenta product manager Len Pond. “The improved distance reach of the HD-One 500 Series frees users from many common constraints prevalent in the marketplace.”

Exceeding the 100 meter hurdle of typical digital extenders allows integrators, consultants and installers to ensure that screens are placed exactly where an application needs them to be, while avoiding any reliance on splitters or boosters that can compromise signal quality.