Go AV Taps HRS to Control Blackmagic

High Resolution Systems’ UDC software-based Universal Device Controller (UDC) and UDC 400 is delivering additional functionality to GO AV’s Rudy Tessmer who’s taking advantage of UDC support of Blackmagic Design products to automate his Blackmagic Design 2ME ATEM production switcher.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, GO AV provides video engineering and video equipment rentals for corporate events.

It acquired UDC when compatibility with Blackmagic Design devices was introduced.UDC’s support of Blackmagic Design products offers Tessmer an easy and cost-effective way to automate his switcher and control an array of other equipment.

“For the same price as buying Blackmagic’s remote panel, which controls only the switcher, I invested in UDC, which allows me to control the switcher and PlaybackPro, record with my Ki Pros, and turn my projectors on and off or put them into patterns -- all with one device: That’s very powerful,” Tessmer says.“It also gives me an unlimited ability to build macros and presets so I can create a look with the hit of a button.”

Tessmer has done six shows for the financial and insurance and IT sectors since taking delivery of UDC in May.“UDC makes my ATEM look like a high-end switcher with automation and recall ability,” he says.“UDC is easy to use, customizable and adds value to my switcher package.Using UDC with my Blackmagic ATEM switcher gives me the abilities of a more expensive switcher at a price I can afford.And I get additional device control – all in one tool.”

