Glendale Community College Upgrades to Wireless Systems

Glendale Community College’s vocal jazz ensemble—featuring up to 16 vocalists, a rhythm section, and student sound engineers—has long faced obstacles using wired microphones. During practices and performances, on campus and on the road, the wired mics created unnecessary complications. Bryon Delto, associate professor of music at Glendale Community College, wanted the freedom of wireless without any complexities. With advice from systems and services company Hollywood Sound Systems, a proud Shure dealer for more than 50 years, Delto found the answer with Shure’s ULX-D Digital Wireless System.

Hollywood Sound Systems designed a Shure ULX-D Digital Wireless System rack for Glendale Community College’s vocal jazz ensemble.

