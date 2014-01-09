Leyard Reveals Two Advertisement Display Installs

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd has joined forces with its long-term partner in North America to present a supersized outdoor P20 advertisement screen at the Texas Motor Speedway.
- The display will measure 218-feet (66.45 meters) in width and 95-feet (28.8 meters), setting a new world record, according to Leyard.
- In addition, a TV1S9 double-sided “back to back” structure high definition LED display, produced by Leyard, has been installed in the Hongkong Citibank building.
- The display conveys information on finance and economics for Hong Kong citizens. The TV1S9 type double-sided high definition LED display has nearly 30 million LED lights and runs 24 hours every day.