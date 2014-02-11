Shuttle Shows ARM-Based Players at DSE

The What: Shuttle Computer Group has a new line-up of ARM-based, full HD digital media players, shown in Booth #646 at the Digital Signage Expo, February 12-13, 2014, at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Why This Matters: The digital signage market is expanding rapidly, partially due to low cost of deployments; these reduced costs can be attributed to the use of ARM based players when “simple playback” is required. And since these players provide content display at a reasonable price point, Shuttle’s ARM-based players fit this niche well.

When these new products are added to the full Shuttle media player lineup, Shuttle has a suitable media player for a wide range of applications.

“Whether you’re looking for a straightforward ARM-based player or the most sophisticated system for complicated video wall installations, Shuttle has the answer,” said Marty Lash, director, sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group, Inc.