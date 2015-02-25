General Cable Taps Liberty AV to Distribute Gepco Cables

General Cable has added Liberty AV Solutions as a national distributor for Gepco Brand cables. A leading supplier of AV solutions-based products, Liberty AV Solutions will expand its vertical market reach into broadcast and provide its customers with access to high-end, broadcast-quality Gepco Brand cables.

“We are glad to partner with General Cable,” said Cameron Smith, VP of technology and business development, Liberty AV Solutions. “We are confident that with the years of experience and technical expertise behind the Gepco Brand cables we now have available, we further enhance our product offerings to our customers, especially in the broadcast market.”

“Liberty’s solid reputation with consultants, specifiers and integration companies along with its stellar customer service will help connect users with Gepco Brand cable solutions,” said Mike Vivian, director of sales, Gepco Brand products, General Cable. “In addition, Liberty’s business programs and services such as its “60-day try-and-buy” program, value incentive rebates, and project-staging services provide increased value to the customer.”