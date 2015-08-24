Gefen's Multiview Switcher Expands Access from a Single Workstation

Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen is now shipping its 4x1 DVI KVM Multiview Switcher, the EXT-DVIK-MV-41.

This KVM switching solution is designed for controlling four computers from a dual display workstation. The operator can observe data from up to four computers on one display, while a second display can be switched to display any image that needs closer attention.



Users can expand the system by cascading up to eight switchers to access up to 32 computers, providing comprehensive control from a single keyboard and mouse. Two front-panel USB and bi-directional audio ports, designed for microphone and headphones or speakers, can be independently routed from any of the computers. Preset and customizable window configurations are readily available, including single screen, split screen, picture-in-picture, and four windows on the same display. Both video outputs can be scaled and positioned for precise alignment of video on the displays.



Gefen's 4x1 DVI KVM Multiview Switcher supports high-resolution video, expands the availability of multiview windows, and provides robust routing for seamless connectivity. Flexible control features include front-panel buttons, keyboard/mouse control, and RS-232. High-resolution video up to 1920x1200 or 1080p full HD is supported with HDCP compliance. The product can be placed on a shelf or mounted in a standard 19-inch rack and is upgradable using the Gefen Syner-G software suite.