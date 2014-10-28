Gefen's 4K UHD Fiber Optic Extender

Extending 4K Ultra HD long distances requires an intelligent solution with the proper bandwidth to support 4K video resolutions. Gefen’s 4K Ultra HD Extender over One Fiber delivers resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160@30Hz) with RS-232 and bi-directional IR using one SC-terminated fiber optic cable.

Two Gefen 4K Ultra HD ExtendersThis long-range solution is effective up to 1000 meters at 4K resolutions and up to 2000 meters at 1080p/60 full HD. RS-232 offers a method of system automation while bi-directional IR facilitates control from both local and extended locations.

Installation is plug and play simple, requiring a single strand of multi-mode fiber optic cable to connect the sender (source) to the receiver (display). The use of fiber optic cabling provides EMI (electromagnetic interference) protection for mission-critical applications. The metallic enclosures further insulate against ambient noise. Automatic calibration based on the length of the cable is included to refine the quality of the delivered video.

Virtual EDID management ensures signal continuity during use and facilitates a quick setup when powering on or off displays or integrating switchers or other solutions in the video chain. This solution includes locking HDMI and power supply connections for an uninterrupted performance. All HDMI features are supported including 3DTV pass-through, 12 bit deep color, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

Surface-mountable enclosures provide maximum installation flexibility. HDCP compliance is included for all consumer content transmitted using the HDMI format.