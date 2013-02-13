Dot2Dot Communications Releases Ad Manager

- Dot2Dot Communications has launched a new release for their business management system, Ad Manager.
- Utilized by OOH networks around the globe, Ad Manager designed to help owners of digital place-based networks who are looking to manage their entire communications plan. The sotware is geared toward those looking for a 360° Consumer Experience Management, where all facets of communications—revenue generating or not—are being delivered, measured and managed by one software platform, on location.
- “It’s a time of growth in the digital OOH advertising industry and the scope and horizons for network placement keep expanding,” said Andy McRae, General Manager, Dot2Dot Communications. “Digital place-based media is here to stay, it’s getting results, and it’s offering credible opportunities. Dot2Dot is excited to be back with a focus on this market and our proprietary software Ad Manager.”
- Visit Dot2Dot in Scala’s DSE booth #922 for a hands-on demo of Ad Manager.
