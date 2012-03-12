Revolabs Demos FLX VoIP Wireless Conference Phone

At Enterprise Connect 2012, Revolabs will demo its FLX VoIP Wireless Conference Phone, for small and mid-sized conference rooms, executive offices, and small office/home office (SoHo) environments.

The FLX VoIP integrates directly with most IP telephone switches following the SIP standard. Through this integration, new features only available through digital switch environments, such as voice mail alerts and "do not disturb," can now be offered with the FLX VoIP. The phone's wireless capabilities allow it to be used in small and midsize conference rooms without running any cables.

As with the FLX for analog phone lines, this allows for a clean look while requiring less space on the conference table. The independent microphones, speaker, and dialer of the FLX VoIP give the user freedom and flexibility that other conference phone systems cannot offer.

Combining wireless operation, high-quality wideband audio, 128-bit encryption, and integrated Bluetooth, the FLX VoIP redefines the conference speakerphone. Unlike the single-component design of previous solutions, Revolabs FLX VoIP evolves the conference phone into several distinct components, giving users freedom with respect to placement and accessibility of the speaker, microphones, and dial pad.

Available with a variety of compatible Revolabs microphones, the FLX VoIP supports a lapel microphone worn by one person, an omnidirectional tabletop microphone that captures the sound of six to 10 participants, and a directional tabletop microphone that enables audio capture from two to three people. Because the FLX VoIP dialer operates like a telephone for handset calls and enables the set up of conference calls, there is no need for a separate desk and conference phone.

The Revolabs FLX VoIP can also serve as the audio interface for virtually any major brand of video conferencing equipment. FLX VoIP's integrated Bluetooth technology provides a single collaboration device no matter which communication channel is used, allowing users to connect speakers and microphones to their Bluetooth-enabled mobile phones or computers.