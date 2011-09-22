WD Adds Mac Portable Hard Drives

Western Digital has introduced its newest generation of My Passport portable hard drives specifically designed for use with Mac computers and Apple Time Machine, featuring compact, Mac-inspired designs with high capacity storage options and exceptional security.

My Passport Studio boasts an all-metal design and offers up to 1 TB capacity. The My Passport Studio also provides multiple connectivity options with two FireWire 800 ports and a USB 2.0 interface. The dual FireWire ports provide fast upload and transfer speeds while also allowing users to daisy chain additional drives or other peripherals such as HD camcorders. My Passport Studio also features encryption and password protection software, and an all-new design constructed of metal.

With minimal local storage on the MacBook and MacBook Air products, My Passport for Mac serves as an easy-to-use and reliable storage and back-up source for music, videos, photos and all digital content. Powered through its USB 2.0 interface, users can quickly connect the My Passport for Mac drive to their MacBook or MacBook Air without the need for additional cables or power source.

"Whether you are a member of the creative community or simply use your Mac to enjoy digital content on-the-go, users will find the perfect portable storage solution with WD's My Passport Studio and My Passport for Mac high-capacity portable hard drives," said Jim Welsh, executive vice president and general manager of WD's branded products and consumer electronics groups. "We know the value our customers place on their digital content, which is why we set demanding requirements for durability, security, and long-term reliability, with all our drives."