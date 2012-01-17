Panamax Updates MyBlueBOLT Resources

Panamax/Furman announced that MyBlueBOLT.com has received an update to enhance the user's experience with an improved certification process and training resources.

Users of the BlueBOLT energy management and control platform will find new additions like the "Maximizing BlueBOLT" video orientation, which helps new or existing users get the most out of their BlueBOLT experience and details value-added features such as auto-reboot, "connection lost" notifications, and an assisted setup of budget alerts in the energy management section.

An update for future BlueBOLT certified dealers, or current certified dealers looking to bring new personnel up to speed, is the completely new certification training video and simplified certification portal. The new online training video includes marked test questions, as well as an extended look at the BlueBOLT online interface. Dealers, installers, and contractors can obtain their BlueBOLT certification through this enhanced online training course via almost any Internet-connected tablet, computer, or mobile phone.

MyBlueBOLT.com features a new dedicated control partners' page, which acts as a reference for anyone checking the status of an automation platform driver or control module for their respective BlueBOLT or control-friendly power management hardware. These drivers, designed by third parties or specific Panamax/Furman control partners, provide an alternate method of power-related control through local IP or RS-232, depending on hardware. In most cases, programmers can leave BlueBOLT control and communication intact, allowing for simultaneous local automation, as well as cloud-based BlueBOLT control.