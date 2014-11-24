Gefen Ships Three New Scalers

The What: Gefen has released three new scalers that bridge the gap between legacy equipment and digital high definition systems.

The What Else: All three scalers convert the output from video sources using a VGA connection to enable compatibility with digital displays, projectors and other downstream devices. Each features a different type of digital output (HDMI, DVI, SDI), making them ideal for anyone wanting to extend the life cycle of traditional devices with portable solutions that offer versatile installation options. The HDMI & VGA to 3GSDI Scaler/Converter is unique in its ability to support a VGA, HDMI or DVI (with adapter) source input. Video is converted and scaled to SDI for post-production and broadcast applications.

Single-link HD-SDI, SD-SDI and 3G-SDI formats are supported. Users select the VGA or HDMI input for the conversion to SDI using a high quality scaling engine. An on-screen display menu guides users through the selection of test patterns and advanced configuration options, which include color correction and aspect ratio adjustments. EDID management and additional custom input timings can be configured using the included Gefen Syner-G software.

The VGA to DVI Scaler/Converter performs an effective conversion of analog video to digital DVI, scaling resolutions up to 1920x1200. A comprehensive and intuitive on-screen display menu provides configuration options that ensure an easy setup and reliable performance. Aspect ratio control provides additional viewing options. The automatic scaling feature matches the display’s native resolution, producing a pixel-perfect conversion that makes this product well suited for environments that demand the highest level of quality, such as conference halls, boardrooms and digital signage applications.

The Gefen Syner-G software provides EDID management and customization of input timings to support non-standard resolutions. The VGA & Audio to HDMI Scaler/Converter converts analog video and two channels of audio to the HDMI format, perfect for linking older equipment to modern high definition displays and projectors. Cutting-edge features include automatic input detection and advanced EDID management. The Gefen Syner-G software adds the ability to customize input timings and provides a simple path for firmware upgrades.