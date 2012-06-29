Portwell's Mura-Powered Controller System Now Available

Using Matrox Mura video capture and display technology, the Portwell M9020B 4U rackmount system facilitates powerful, large-scale video wall designs. The system features a 10-slot, PCI Express® Gen 2 x16 Portwell backplane to house the high-performance Mura MPX PCIe x16 Gen2 boards, with each leveraging 64 Gbit/sec duplex data transfer for uncompromising Full HD performance. Mura MPX display controller boards are multi-functional solutions capable of capturing, scaling, positioning, and displaying a variety of input sources—including High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP)-compliant devices1—across an array of monitors, projectors, cubes, or tiles. The new Portwell system can also host other Mura solutions such as the Mura MPX-SDI video input/output board, and both the MPX-V16 and MPX-V8 analog capture SKUs, ensuring maximum I/O flexibility.

“American Portwell Technology is excited to partner with Matrox on developing the Portwell M9020B 4U rackmount video wall controller system,” said Jack Lam, Sr. Product Marketing Manager of American Portwell Technology, Inc. “Our customers will benefit from the Portwell M9020B 4U rackmount system’s outstanding performance in their high-end, greater-scale capture and display applications. Moreover, this integrated system solution will enable customers to speed up time-to-market by simplifying the implementation of their large-scale video display walls.”

“Matrox sees a tremendous amount of potential with Portwell’s latest video wall solution, as this provides OEMs and system integrators with a low-cost, high-performance value option to build truly amazing video wall systems,” says Helgi Sigurdsson, Product Manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. “Incorporating Matrox Mura technology promotes the delivery of visually appealing and highly functional installations that will readily meet any and all customer requirements."

Availability

The Portwell M9020B video controller system is now available. For more information, contact info@portwell.comor visithttp://portwell.com/matrox_display_wall.asp.