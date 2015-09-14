Gefen New 4K Ultra HD Matrix Switch

Gefen released its next generation matrix switcher: the 4K Ultra HD 8x8 Matrix for HDMI w/ HDCP 2.2 (EXT-UHD-88). This matrix offers cross-point routing of eight 4K Ultra HD sources to any combination of eight displays, along with support for the new HDCP 2.2 content protection protocol.

Newly released Gefen 4K Ultra HD 8x8 Matrix with HDCP 2.2

Resolutions up to 4K Cinema-DCI (4096x2160 at 24 or 30 Hz 4:4:4) and 4K Ultra HD (3860x2160 at 60 Hz, 4:2:0 or 30Hz 4:4:4) are supported. Compliance with the latest HDCP 2.2 protocol as well as legacy HDCP 1.4 ensures compatibility with a vast array of premium content and sources.

The new matrix has been designed for use with the Gefen Syner-G software. Discovery and Show Me features automatically detect all installed units on a Local Area Network and easily configure their IP settings.

The 4K Ultra HD 8x8 Matrix for HDMI w/ HDCP 2.2 also features a web-served interface. In addition to basic end-user controls such as routing sources to displays, this interface has the ability to upload, download and save EDID information from any connected display to the internal memory. These EDIDs can then be made available to any of the connected sources.

In addition to the web interface, other control options include front-panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, Telnet and UDP.