JVC Adds Full HD Security Cameras

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., has introduced three Full HD IP day/night V.Networks security cameras that deliver exceptional color reproduction, even in low light, and offer multi-codec support, including M-JPEG, MPEG-4, and H.264 (High Profile).

The VN-T216VPRU is a vandal-proof outdoor dome (IP66) with True Day/Night performance and built-in IR LEDs (50-foot IR distance), while the VN-T216U is a vandal-resistant indoor mini dome and the VN-T16U is an indoor box camera.

“When customers hear H.264, they presume significant storage and bandwidth efficiencies. However, many security camera manufacturers use H.264 Baseline or Main Profile, which don’t really deliver the expected savings,” said Ian Scott, vice president, JVC Security Division. “These new JVC cameras support H.264 High Profile, which deliver excellent results while using significantly less bandwidth.”

All three cameras feature a 1/2.7-inch CMOS imager, which delivers 1080p full HD 2.2MP at up to 30fps and matches the sensitivity (0.3 lux) of JVC’s well established CCD-based cameras. Other features include two-way audio, power over Ethernet (PoE), SD card recording, motion detection, and back light compensation. Both the VN-T216VPRU and VN-T216U feature a 3mm-9mm lens, while lenses for the VN-T16U are sold separately (CS mount).

The VN-T216VPRU has a suggested list price of $599, while the VN-T216U and VN-T16U are priced at $550 and $399, respectively. All three cameras include a three-year warranty and will ship this month. The new models will be showcased during ISC West (Booth 7075), which runs March 28-30, 2012, at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.