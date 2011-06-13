Sonnet Unveils SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader Writer

Sonnet Technologies has announced the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34, which enables digital videographers and photographers to transfer files quickly from SDXC and SDHC memory cards to an ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook Pro or Windows notebook computer on location, in the studio, or at the office.

The UHS-I-compliant Sonnet adapter uses the 2.5 Gb/s PCI Express interface incorporated into ExpressCard slots.

"The SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34 adapter's ability to transfer files up to four times as fast as other card readers saves precious time for professional videographers and photographers alike," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Media pros are expected to produce results quickly, whether working remotely or in the studio. This adapter supports the fastest SDXC and SDHC memory cards at full speed, so the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34 eliminates the typical bottleneck in the workflow."

Sonnet's unique high-performance SDXC/SDHC memory card adapter supports at full speed the fastest available SDXC and SDHC memory cards, as well as future cards up to 104 MB/s. The device inserts flush inside a MacBook Pro or Windows notebook's ExpressCard slot, so it can be carried inside the computer slot even when not in use.

The SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34 (part number SDXC-UHSI-E34) is compatible with ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook Pro systems running Mac OS version 10.5 or higher and Windows notebooks running Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP.